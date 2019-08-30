|
|
ZITA MARY TIPPING Passed away 22nd August 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Kier & Pat, Penny & Mick, Cathie & Bruce, Fran & Peter. Adored grandmother, great grandmother. A requiem mass to celebrate Zita's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Monday 2nd September 2019 followed by interment in the Old Dubbo Cemetery, Cobbora Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 30, 2019