YVONNE JEANETTE STOCKWELL Passed away 15th August 2019 Aged 75 years. Late of Dubbo. Loving partner of Robert. Dearly loved mother of Tracey, Mark, Robert (dec), Kylie, Russell, Jenny, Debbie, Craig and mother-in-law of Greg, Debbie and Jason. Loved sister of Iris, Barbara and Bruce (dec). Adored Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Yvonne's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Memorial arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 19, 2019