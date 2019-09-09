|
|
WINIFRED BRYANT "WINNIE" Passed away 4th September 2019 Aged 96 years. Late of Tottenham & formerly of Trangie. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of James & Judy. Cherished & adored Ma of Sadie and Xavier. A funeral service to celebrate Winifred's life will be held in the Uniting Church, Trangie commencing at 2.00pm Wednesday 11th September 2019 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019