Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred BRYANT

Add a Memory
Winifred BRYANT Notice
WINIFRED BRYANT "WINNIE" Passed away 4th September 2019 Aged 96 years. Late of Tottenham & formerly of Trangie. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of James & Judy. Cherished & adored Ma of Sadie and Xavier. A funeral service to celebrate Winifred's life will be held in the Uniting Church, Trangie commencing at 2.00pm Wednesday 11th September 2019 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.