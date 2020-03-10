Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St Andrew's Chapel
72 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma TRETHOWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Davey TRETHOWAN

Add a Memory
Wilma Davey TRETHOWAN Notice
MRS WILMA DAVEY TRETHOWAN Affectionately known as "Billie" Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 5th March 2020 Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of John (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Garry & Bev, Lance & Julia and Helen & Rick Jeffery. Much loved "Nanny" of her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Trethowan's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Monday 16th March 2020 commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -