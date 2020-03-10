|
MRS WILMA DAVEY TRETHOWAN Affectionately known as "Billie" Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 5th March 2020 Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of John (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Garry & Bev, Lance & Julia and Helen & Rick Jeffery. Much loved "Nanny" of her 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Trethowan's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Monday 16th March 2020 commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020