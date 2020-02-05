|
MR WILLIAM FRANCIS McFARLANE "BILL" Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 2nd February 2020 Aged 81 years Beloved husband of Janice (Deceased). Loved father & father-in-law of Gavin & Rosalyn and Sharon & Neil. Adored "Poppy" of Sarah, Brett and Emily. Mr McFarlane's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 7th February 2020 commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020