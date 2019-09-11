|
WESLEY ROY EVANS Passed away 8th September 2019 Aged 69 years. Late of Dubbo. Loving father & father-in-law of Kerin & Wayne, Michael & Peta. Cherished grandfather of Jesse, Daniel and Josephine. Adored great grandfather of Ruby-Blue and Jasper. Loved brother & uncle to his family. Wesley's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Monday 16th September 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 11, 2019