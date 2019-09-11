Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley EVANS

Add a Memory
Wesley EVANS Notice
WESLEY ROY EVANS Passed away 8th September 2019 Aged 69 years. Late of Dubbo. Loving father & father-in-law of Kerin & Wayne, Michael & Peta. Cherished grandfather of Jesse, Daniel and Josephine. Adored great grandfather of Ruby-Blue and Jasper. Loved brother & uncle to his family. Wesley's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Monday 16th September 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.