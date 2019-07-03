|
|
MR WARREN GLENN ORIEL Late of Dubbo Passed away on 30th June 2019 Aged 57 years Dearly beloved husband of Kerrilyn. Loving son of Jim & Lorraine Oriel (Both Deceased) and Son-In-Law of Eric & Nancy Burton. Dear brother & brother-in-law of Peter & Jenny Oriel. Cherished uncle of Amanda, James, Tiffany, Elyse and Luke. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Warren's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from July 3 to July 4, 2019