Walter CRESSWELL

WALTER CHRISTOPHER CRESSWELL "WATTIE" Passed away 25th July 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Annalara Station Wilcannia. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Loving father & father-in-law of Steve & Jan, Jane & Murdoch and Simon. Adored grandfather of Adrian, Josh, Matt, Britt, Kareena and Jack. Cherished great grandfather of Ezara, Darcy, Skye and their families. Wattie's funeral service will be held in the St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Tuesday 30th July 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on July 27, 2019
