|
|
VICTOR BERT KELLY (NED)
18.3.1929 ~ 21.9.2001
To lose someone we love so much
Brings pain beyond belief
There are no words to ease our pain
Or sadness and our grief
We lost someone so close
So wonderful and dear
And we think of your special ways
And wish that you were near
But although you have left this world
You'll stay within our hearts
Guiding like an Angel
Even though we are apart
For love is everlasting and so are
Our memories of your legacy that's
Always there to light the way for us
Forever will you live on in
Our hearts and minds
Forever will you live on in
Our thoughts and never die
And until that day when we shall meet again
We'll continue to cherish all the
Memories of you once again
In loving memories of your wife June,
Daughters Jenny, Kristy, Kate & Cheryl,
Grandchildren Bradley, Jaymealea, Shelby & Jesse
and Son-in-laws David and Peter
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 21, 2019