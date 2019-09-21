Home
Victor Bert (NED) KELLY


1929 - 2001
Victor Bert (NED) KELLY In Memoriam
VICTOR BERT KELLY (NED)

18.3.1929 ~ 21.9.2001

To lose someone we love so much

Brings pain beyond belief

There are no words to ease our pain

Or sadness and our grief

We lost someone so close

So wonderful and dear

And we think of your special ways

And wish that you were near

But although you have left this world

You'll stay within our hearts

Guiding like an Angel

Even though we are apart

For love is everlasting and so are

Our memories of your legacy that's

Always there to light the way for us

Forever will you live on in

Our hearts and minds

Forever will you live on in

Our thoughts and never die

And until that day when we shall meet again

We'll continue to cherish all the

Memories of you once again

In loving memories of your wife June,

Daughters Jenny, Kristy, Kate & Cheryl,

Grandchildren Bradley, Jaymealea, Shelby & Jesse

and Son-in-laws David and Peter
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 21, 2019
