VALERIE MARY FIELD "VAL" Passed away 24th October 2019 Aged 96 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother of Colin, Susie, Gerry, Moira, Deb, Mark & their families. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Val's graveside funeral service will be held in the Narromine Cemetery commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 30th October 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 30, 2019