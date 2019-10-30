Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Valerie Mary "VAL" FIELD

VALERIE MARY FIELD "VAL" Passed away 24th October 2019 Aged 96 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother of Colin, Susie, Gerry, Moira, Deb, Mark & their families. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Val's graveside funeral service will be held in the Narromine Cemetery commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 30th October 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Oct. 30, 2019
