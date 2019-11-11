Home
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Brisbane Street
Dubbo
View Map
Interment
Following Services
New Dubbo Cemetery
Dunedoo Road
Dubbo
View Map
VALERIE JOYCE COOK Affectionately known as "Val" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 6th November 2019 Aged 72 years Loving mother of Larissa, Gavin (Dec), Brett and Clarrie. A cherished grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunty and a dear friend to many. Relatives and friends of the Late Val Cook are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 12 noon followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
