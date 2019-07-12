|
TONY DAWSON "FRED" Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019 At Manilla Hospital Aged 58 years Dearly loved husband of Gailene Much loved father of Kash, Klae, Keona, Casey, Beau (dec), Sarah and Emily Loving pop of their families. Beloved son of Tom (dec) & Lorraine and brother and brother-in-law of Graham & Pam, Geoff & Debbie, Mark and Rodney (dec). The relatives and friends of the Late Tony Dawson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Wednesday 17th July 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. "Gone to the bottle-o in the sky" Lightfoot and Co Funerals Funeral Directors' Association of NSW Acc 12040-01 [email protected] Phone: 02 6742 0154
Published in Narromine News on July 12, 2019