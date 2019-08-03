Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Arnold DENT

Add a Memory
Thomas Arnold DENT Notice
MR THOMAS ARNOLD DENT Late of Dubbo & formerly of Lake Cargelligo Passed away 29th July 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved husband of Miriam. Loving father of Craig, Annette (Dec), Ashley, Merryl Jenkins, Russell, & Caroline Moss. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of his family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Dent's funeral service to be held at Western Districts Memorial Park Chapel, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Tuesday 6th August, 2019 commencing at 11am. Followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.