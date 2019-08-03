|
MR THOMAS ARNOLD DENT Late of Dubbo & formerly of Lake Cargelligo Passed away 29th July 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved husband of Miriam. Loving father of Craig, Annette (Dec), Ashley, Merryl Jenkins, Russell, & Caroline Moss. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of his family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Dent's funeral service to be held at Western Districts Memorial Park Chapel, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Tuesday 6th August, 2019 commencing at 11am. Followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 3, 2019