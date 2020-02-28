|
|
THELMA ANN REA Passed away 23rd February 2020 Aged 89 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec). Loving mother of Phillip (dec). Adored sister of Janet, Shirley, John, Barry & their families. Thelma's funeral service will be held in the Presbyterian Church Douglas Mawson Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Monday 2nd March 2020 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 28, 2020