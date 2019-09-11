|
|
Mr Terrence Frederick Coen Late of Leumeah Formerly of Narromine Passed away 7th September 2019 Aged 63 years Loved father of Rebecca and Andrew. Cherished and adored grandfather of Rabbie, Jasmin and Archie. Mr Coen's funeral service will be held at the St Mary's Anglican Church, Dandaloo Street, Narromine on Wednesday 18th September commencing at 11am followed by interment at the Narromine Cemetery. Funeral arrangements for the late Mr Coen are in the care of Russell Everingham Funerals Dubbo Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 11, 2019