Sylvia May SPITTLES

SYLVIA MAY SPITTLES The Relatives and friends of the late Sylvia May Spittles, aged 82 yrs Of Opal Nursing Home, Dubbo Beloved Wife of the late Bill Spittles Loved Mother & Mother In-Law of Chris & James, Sonia, Graham & Jo, Robyn & Phillip & Loving Nan & Great Nan of their children Are invited to attend her Funeral service to be held at St Brigids Catholic Church, Dubbo After a service commencing at 11am On Friday 1st November 2019 Thence for interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY INDEPENDENT FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS Ph 6852 1961
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 30, 2019
