|
|
MR SYDNEY JAMES HUDSON Also known as Toby Hudson Late of Dubbo Passed away 15th August 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved friend of Gwen McCarthy for 48 years. Devoted step-father to Wayne McCarthy and Brian McCarthy (dec.). Loving "Pop" to his 6 grand children and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Toby's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 11am on Tuesday 20th August, 2019 followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019