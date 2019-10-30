Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Stephen John GRANT

Stephen John GRANT Notice
STEPHEN JOHN GRANT Passed away 27th October 2019 Aged 54 years. Late of Dubbo & formerly of Canowindra. Dearly loved husband of Adele. Loving son of Robert & Doreen (dec) Grant. Dear brother of Daryl, Geoffrey, Suzanne and their families. Stephen was a treasured long term resident of the Westhaven Community. Stephen's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.30am Thursday 31st October 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Oct. 30, 2019
