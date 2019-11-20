|
STEPHEN CHARLES BELL "BELLY" Passed away 27th October 2019 Aged 52 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved partner of Heidi. Loving father of Jamie, Joshua and Jacinta. Adored son of Margaret & John (dec). Cherished brother of Raymond, Colin, Donna and Anthony. Stephen's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Thursday 21st November 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 20, 2019