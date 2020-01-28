|
STANLEY FARADAY "STAN" Passed away 22nd January 2020 Aged 78 years. Late of Dubbo formerly of Maitland. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loving father & father-in-law of Debbie & Lee and Kelly & John. Adored & Cherished Pop of Rikki, John, Beau, Brady and Nicholas. Loved brother of Jill. Stan's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 31st January 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020