SOPHIE ROBERTS Passed away 3rd December 2019 Aged 20 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved daughter of Sally & Matthew. Loving mother of Winston. Adored granddaughter of Richard & Carol (dec), Beverly and Graham & Lupe'. Cherished sister of Amy and Ellen. Aunt of Harrison and Aubrey, sister-in-law of Brendan. A friend to many. Sophie's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Monday 16th December 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Dec. 12, 2019
