Sidney "Bruce" LINCOLN

Sidney "Bruce" Lincoln Late of Moree, formerly of Dubbo Sadly passed away on the 5th May 2020 Aged 80 years Loved husband of Lorna. Loving father and father-in-law of Darrin & Michelle, Vanessa & Andrew. Cherished pop of Noni, Sam, Abbie, Sahar & Mollie. The funeral service for Sidney will be held on 15th May 2020 at the Moree Lawn Cemetery with the service commencing at 12.00pm. Due to COVID regulations set by the Government, the funeral will be attended by a restricted number of people. Forever in our hearts, forever loved Logan Funerals Moree Phone 6752 2177



Published in Narromine News on May 13, 2020
