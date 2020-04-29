|
Mrs Shirley-Anne Smith Late of Dubbo Passed away 25th April 2020 Aged 67 years Dearly loved wife of Keith. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sean (dec), Phillip, Kylie, Jodie & Craig, Belinda and Bethany. Cherished "Nan" of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family funeral service will be held for Mrs Smith. In lieu of floral tributes, Mrs Smith's family have requested donations be made directly to Lourdes Hospital, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 29, 2020