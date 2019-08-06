|
SHIRKIRA LEE DUNN Passed away 9th July 2019 Aged 30 years. Late of Dubbo. Loving mother of Jaydah-Maree, Kobi, Kye and Noel-Henry Jnr. Sister to Michael, Peter,Christopher (dec), Anthony (dec), Harold (dec), Courtney, Alfred, Janiah and Wilson. Shirkira's funeral service will be held in the Presbyterian Church, Douglas Mawson Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Friday 9th August 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Dubbo Diabetic Unit would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 6, 2019