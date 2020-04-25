|
RUSSELL THOMAS LINCOLN 18th April 2020 Peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus. Late of Legacy Nursing Home, formerly of Dubbo. Adored husband of Rhonda. Cherished father of Kim and Jodie. Proud Pa of Josh, Elissa, Zak, Jacob (dec), Christian and Jeremy. Great-grandpa of Riley. Beloved brother of Des, Margaret, Faye (dec), Owen, Neil (dec), Michael and families. Aged 75 Years Loved by all who knew him. A private service was held for Russ. A celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Parkinsons Research would be appreciated. Coffs Harbour - 02 6651 5007
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 25, 2020