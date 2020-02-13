Home
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium
1 Moffatt Drive
Dubbo
Ruby "TINY" MITCHELL

RUBY MITCHELL "TINY" Passed away 9th February 2020 Aged 91 years. Late of Wilcannia. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Wendy & Tim (dec), Tim & Cherry. Cherished Grandma of Erica & John, Frances & Rodney, Jacey & Scot, Wayne & Sarah, Leigh & Olivia. Adored great Ma of Alexandra, Blake, Logan, Grace, Rubie, Isla, Wesley, Angie and great Grandma of Joshua, Jessie, Ella, Samuel, Cooper & Darby. Dear sister of Lulla, Vera, Frank (dec), Jack (dec) and June (dec). Ruby's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 18th February 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 13, 2020
