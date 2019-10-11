|
|
ROSS ALEXANDER FRASER Passed away Thursday 26th September 2019 Aged 54 years. Late of Narromine and formerly of Tottenham. Dearly loved son of Darrelle & Lex Fraser. Loving brother of Vicki. Adored nephew & cousin to his family. Ross' funeral service will be held in the Tottenham War Memorial Hall, Bulbodney St, Tottenham commencing at 11.30am Wednesday 16th October 2019 followed by interment in the Tottenham cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019