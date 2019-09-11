|
|
ROSEMARY ANNE JEANETTE McWILLIAMS 22/1/1943 - 4/9/2019 Aged 76 years Late of "Sweetbriar" Mendooran Road, Dubbo. Loving wife of Barry. Much loved mother of Maria and Tony. Relatives and friends of the late Rosemary McWilliams are respectfully informed that her funeral will leave for the Lawn Cemetery, Bingara following a service at St John's Anglican Church, Fraser Street, Bingara at 10am on Friday 13th September 2019. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 0407 026 014
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 11, 2019