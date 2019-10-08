|
MRS ROSE KATHLEEN OATES Better Known as "Betty" Late of Dubbo Formerly of "Warrawoona" Narromine Passed away on 3rd October 2019 Aged 95 years Loving wife of the Late Edward John (Ted) Oates. Loved mother of Philippa, Therese, Gabrielle, Felicity, Ursula & Miriam. A dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister of her family. GREATLY LOVED & SADLY MISSED BY ALL Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Oates' funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 9th October 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 8, 2019