Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose OATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose OATES

Add a Memory
Rose OATES Notice
MRS ROSE KATHLEEN OATES Better Known as "Betty" Late of Dubbo Formerly of "Warrawoona" Narromine Passed away on 3rd October 2019 Aged 95 years Loving wife of the Late Edward John (Ted) Oates. Loved mother of Philippa, Therese, Gabrielle, Felicity, Ursula & Miriam. A dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister of her family. GREATLY LOVED & SADLY MISSED BY ALL Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Oates' funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 9th October 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.