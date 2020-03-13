|
RONALD ERNEST WILSON "RON" Passed away 7th March 2020 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Dulcie (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Ray & Lyn, Trevor & Patricia, Annette. Adored grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather & brother to his family. Ron's graveside funeral service will be held in the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Thursday 19th March 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020