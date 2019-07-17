|
MR RONALD CECIL CALE Better known as "Ron" Late of Narromine Passed away on 12th July 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved father & father-in-law of John & Julie, Peter & Tammy and Kathy & David. Loving "Pop" of Cameron, Amy, Charlotte and Emily. Loved brother of Jack (deceased), Les (Deceased) and Dorothy. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Dandaloo Street, Narromine on Friday 19th July 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by interment in the Narromine Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on July 17, 2019