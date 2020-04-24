Home
More Obituaries for Rodney SODEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney David SODEN

Rodney David SODEN Notice
SODEN, Rodney David It is with sadness and regret that Del, Nathan and Aaron Soden inform you that Rodney David Soden, (aka 'Butch') passed away from the complications associated with Vascular Dementia on Saturday 18th April 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the covid isolation restrictions are lifted and will be announced in this newspaper. We wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Whiddon Illumba Gardens for the exemplary care they took of our darling husband and father.
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 24, 2020
