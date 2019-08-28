|
Mrs Robyn Elizabeth Barbary Late of Dubbo Passed away 22nd August 2019 Aged 69 years Beloved mother of Shaun and Greg. Adored grandmother of Sascha, Logan, Bill and Darcey. Treasured sister, aunty and mother-in-law to her family. Mrs Barbary's funeral service will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Care Flight Australia would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019