Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
ROBIN JEAN LARKINGS Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 85 years. Late of Dubbo & formerly of Albert & Tottenham. Dearly loved wife of Max (dec). Loving mother of Deborah, Lyndal, Jennifer, Sally, Susan and Robert. Cherished Nanny. Adored sister of Beth, Jenny and their families. Robin's funeral service will be held in the Tottenham Memorial Hall commencing at 12.00 Midday Thursday 5th September 2019 followed by interment in the Tottenham Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, 2019
