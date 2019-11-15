|
|
ROBERT STANLEY REA "BOB" Passed away 12th November 2019 Aged 94 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Ila (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Julie & Sol, Bernard (dec) & Julie. Adored grandfather of Emma, Laura, Jenny, Gabby and great grandfather of Hunter and Finn. Bob's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo on Wednesday 20th November 2019 commencing at 11.00am. All returned Services Personnel are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 15, 2019