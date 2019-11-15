Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium
corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert REA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stanley "BOB" REA

Add a Memory
Robert Stanley "BOB" REA Notice
ROBERT STANLEY REA "BOB" Passed away 12th November 2019 Aged 94 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Ila (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Julie & Sol, Bernard (dec) & Julie. Adored grandfather of Emma, Laura, Jenny, Gabby and great grandfather of Hunter and Finn. Bob's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo on Wednesday 20th November 2019 commencing at 11.00am. All returned Services Personnel are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -