|
|
WHERRITT, Richard Howard "Dick" Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 19th July, 2019 Aged 74 years Adored husband of Katherine. Dearly loved and idolised father of David, Karen (dec) & Jason. Much loved brother & brother-in-law to John & Lyn and Robert (dec). Cherished father-in-law to Michelle, Allan and Rebecca. Doting poppy to Benjamin, Isabella & Harrison. Loved by all family & friends. The relatives and friends of the late Richard Wherritt are warmly invited to attend his Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 1.00pm, Monday, 29th July, 2019, followed by a Private Burial, in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in Narromine News on July 25, 2019