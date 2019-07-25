Home
WHERRITT, Richard Howard "Dick" Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 19th July, 2019 Aged 74 years Adored husband of Katherine. Dearly loved and idolised father of David, Karen (dec) & Jason. Much loved brother & brother-in-law to John & Lyn and Robert (dec). Cherished father-in-law to Michelle, Allan and Rebecca. Doting poppy to Benjamin, Isabella & Harrison. Loved by all family & friends. The relatives and friends of the late Richard Wherritt are warmly invited to attend his Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 1.00pm, Monday, 29th July, 2019, followed by a Private Burial, in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in Narromine News on July 25, 2019
