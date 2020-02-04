Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Trangie Uniting Church
Richard George "DICK" MCANALLY

Richard George "DICK" MCANALLY Notice
RICHARD GEORGE McANALLY "DICK" Passed away 26th January 2020 Aged 87 years. Late of Trangie. Dearly loved husband of Judith (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Sally & Steve, Billy & Julie, Wendy & Grant, Nola & Neil. Adored grandfather & great grandfather. Dick's funeral service will be held in the Trangie Uniting Church commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 5th February 2020 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Trangie Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 4, 2020
