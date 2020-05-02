Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6882 3199
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard MACKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Crothers MACKAY

Add a Memory
Richard Crothers MACKAY Notice
MR RICHARD CROTHERS MACKAY Better known as "Dick" Late of Dubbo Formerly of Coolabah Passed away on 30th April 2020 Aged 93 years Dearly beloved husband of Palma (Deceased). Loving father & father-in-law of Kay & John Tucker and Donald & Helen Mackay. Cherished "Grandpa" of grandchildren Fiona, Ian, Jock, Angus and great grandchildren Jackson, Lachlan, Abigail, Annabelle, Hugh, Jem and Juno. A private family funeral service will be held for Mr Mackay. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -