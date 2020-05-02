|
MR RICHARD CROTHERS MACKAY Better known as "Dick" Late of Dubbo Formerly of Coolabah Passed away on 30th April 2020 Aged 93 years Dearly beloved husband of Palma (Deceased). Loving father & father-in-law of Kay & John Tucker and Donald & Helen Mackay. Cherished "Grandpa" of grandchildren Fiona, Ian, Jock, Angus and great grandchildren Jackson, Lachlan, Abigail, Annabelle, Hugh, Jem and Juno. A private family funeral service will be held for Mr Mackay. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 2, 2020