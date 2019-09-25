|
|
RICHARD COLLINS LILLEY "DICK" Passed away 23rd September 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (dec). Loving father of Geoffrey, Karen, Sandra, Deborah, Robyn and their partners. Adored grandfather, great grandfather, uncle & brother to his family. Dick's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 1st October 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 25, 2019