Mrs Rhonda June Santo Formerly Mrs Hunter Late of Dubbo Formerly of Gulargambone Passed away 28th October 2019 Aged 73 years Loving mother of David and Fiona. Adored nanna of Mitchell, Joshua, Alexander, Ashton, Abbigail, Brooklyn and Lillian. Mrs Santo's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Monday 4th November 2019 commencing at 10am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 30, 2019