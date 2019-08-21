|
REGINALD JOHN ROWBOTHAM "Clancy" 17th August 2019 at Home, late of Roy Cross Place,Gulgong and formerly of "Lana" Twelve Mile. Beloved husband of Robyn, much loved father and father-in-law of John & Mona, Libby and Stirling. Proud Grandfather of Zane and Cleo. Adored brother of Jennifer, Ruth and Brian (dec.). Aged 87 years "Gone Fishing, So Mote it Be" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Reginald Rowbotham, which will take place at 3.00pm on Monday 26th August 2019 at St Luke's Anglican Church, Gulgong thence for Gulgong Lawn Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Gulgong Masonic Lodge. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 21, 2019