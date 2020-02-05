Home
Raymond William "RAY" SOPER

Raymond William "RAY" SOPER Notice
RAYMOND WILLIAM SOPER "RAY" Passed away 28th January 2020 Aged 82 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loving father & father-in-law of Jason & Louise, Bradley (dec), Leanne & Matt. Cherished Pop of Blake, Jemma, William and Mia. Fond brother. Sadly missed by all. Ray's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Monday 10th February 2020 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 5, 2020
