Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium
1 Moffatt Drive
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond HASSETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond William "RAY" HASSETT

Add a Memory
Raymond William "RAY" HASSETT Notice
RAYMOND WILLIAM HASSETT "RAY" Passed away 11th February 2020 Aged 74 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Holbrook. Dearly loved husband of Val. Loving father & father-in-law of Darrin (dec), Kylie & Jason. Cherished brother & uncle to his family. Ray's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 21st February 2020. All Returned Service Personnel are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -