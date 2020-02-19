|
RAYMOND WILLIAM HASSETT "RAY" Passed away 11th February 2020 Aged 74 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Holbrook. Dearly loved husband of Val. Loving father & father-in-law of Darrin (dec), Kylie & Jason. Cherished brother & uncle to his family. Ray's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 21st February 2020. All Returned Service Personnel are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 19, 2020