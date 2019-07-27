|
|
SUTTON, Raymond Eric July 22, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Molong Hospital, late of Obley Street, Cumnock. Beloved husband of Carole (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Katrina (Dubbo), Craig and Cathy (South Australia), Lenore and Chris Coles (Cumnock), Nyree (deceased). Loved Pop to his 17 grandchildren. Loved brother of Bill (deceased), Elaine (deceased), Ken. "Love Does Not End" Aged 87 years The family and friends of Raymond are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, July 29, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in Narromine News on July 27, 2019