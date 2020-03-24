|
MR RAYMOND CHARLES FORBES Late of Dubbo Passed away 20th March 2020 Aged 71 years Beloved husband of Helen (dec). Dearly loved partner of Gay. Much loved father of Garry, Raymond, Darren, Julie, Rachel and his many grandchildren. Mr Forbes' funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 27th March 2020 commencing at 10am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 24, 2020