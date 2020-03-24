Home
RAYDA HAZEL DRAPER Passed away 15th March 2020 Aged 100 years. Late of St Mary's Villa, Dubbo and formerly Harris Park, Alectown. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Robert & Shirley, Philip & Trudy, Annette & Colin, Judi & Phil. Cherished & adored grandmother, great grandmother & sister to May. A private family graveside service has been held in Parkes for Rayda. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
