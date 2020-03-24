|
RAYDA HAZEL DRAPER Passed away 15th March 2020 Aged 100 years. Late of St Mary's Villa, Dubbo and formerly Harris Park, Alectown. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Robert & Shirley, Philip & Trudy, Annette & Colin, Judi & Phil. Cherished & adored grandmother, great grandmother & sister to May. A private family graveside service has been held in Parkes for Rayda. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020