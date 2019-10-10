|
PHYLLIS RUTH LEAVERS Better known as Ruth 7.5.1918 ~ 5.10.2019 Aged 101 years 'A gracious lady' Lovingly cared for by the staff and friends of Bracken House Dubbo. Formerly of South Dubbo. Daughter of the late Canon Claude Leavers and Lilly Leavers (nee Wilkins). Sister of the late Mary Leavers. Niece of the late Stan and Lila Wilkins of Tamworth St Dubbo. Cousin of the late Darvall, Ida and Nancy Wilkins. Ms Leavers' funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 11th October 2019 commencing at 2:30pm followed by a private cremation. All Returned Service Personnel are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to The Guide Dog Association of NSW and ACT would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 10, 2019