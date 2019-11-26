Home
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Brisbane Street
Dubbo
View Map
Peter Noel GORDON Notice
PETER NOEL GORDON Passed away 16th November 2019 Aged 58 years. Late Publican of the Terminus Hotel, Coonamble. Dearly loved Husband of the Late Dianne Gordon, adored Partner of Robyn Boland. Loving Father and Father-in-Law of Jacob and Michael Gordon and Jenni-Lynne and Bradley Mason. Cherished Grandfather of Zac and Leah. Beloved Son of Nora and the Late Noel Gordon. Honoured Brother and Mate of David, Paul, Damien and Simon. Peter's Service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 1pm on the 29th November 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Nov. 26, 2019
