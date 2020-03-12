Home
Peter John FRYDA

MR PETER JOHN FRYDA Late of Gilgandra Formerly of Warren & Coonamble. Passed away on 9th March 2020 Aged 60 years Dearly beloved son of Bruno (Deceased) & Claudette. Loving brother & brother-in-law of Maria & Ron, Bruno & Naomi, Teresa & Grant and Halina & Wayne. Cherished uncle of Anne & Jeremy, Jessica & Chris, Matthew & Carly, Lyndall & Adrian, Ayden & Kerrie, Amanda & Tim, Nathan & Krystal, Shannon & Daniel, Ashlee & Andrew, Lachlan, Samantha & Guy, Jake & Maddie, Isabella and their families. Relative & friends are warmly invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 13th March 2020 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 12, 2020
