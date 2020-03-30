Home
Pearl Aileen VAUGHAN

Pearl Aileen VAUGHAN Notice
MRS PEARL AILEEN VAUGHAN Late of Dubbo. Formerly of Yeoval Passed away on 15th March 2020 Aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of Alan (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Jenny & Terry, Geoff, Sandra & Ian and Laurence & Sherril. Cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private family funeral will be held for Pearl. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 30, 2020
