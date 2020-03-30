|
MRS PEARL AILEEN VAUGHAN Late of Dubbo. Formerly of Yeoval Passed away on 15th March 2020 Aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of Alan (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Jenny & Terry, Geoff, Sandra & Ian and Laurence & Sherril. Cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private family funeral will be held for Pearl. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 30, 2020